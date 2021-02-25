City Manager’s Vlog: February 2021 Edition

Columbia City Manager John Glascock introduces the City’s new Director of Human Resources Rick Enyard. Rick shares some personal background details, describes the complexity of the job he’s undertaking, and lays out some of the goals he hopes to accomplish in his new role.
