Greg Olson, of the JW “Blind” Boone Heritage Foundation, and Sarah Dresser, of the City of Columbia’s Office of Cultural Affairs, talk about the recent discovery of a Chickering piano that once belonged to John William “Blind” Boone. With assistance from the City, as well as the Boone Electric Cooperative Community Trust, the foundation has acquired the piano and plans to make it a “living” exhibit at the Blind Boone Home in Columbia.
Enhancing the Legacy of John William “Blind” Boone
