MEET COMO NOW

We miss you and would love to help you plan a meeting or conference here in Columbia, Missouri. The Columbia Convention and Visitors Bureau’s first priority is the safety and health of its visitors, its industry partners, and its team. Our hospitality community is carefully following the guidelines of the U.S. Department of State and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Our local businesses are doing a great job of operating within the recommendations and finding creative ways to provide the same uniquely CoMo services and experiences we all love. As you’re working through the details of your next event, put the CoMo CVB team to work for you. We will help you find the appropriate venue, products, and services to meet your group’s needs. If your event falls outside the current health recommendations, we can assist you in putting together and submitting an operational plan. Our excellent health department has proven its ability to work with planners and venues to structure safe events in all types of situations. We can help you find places where you can gather, dine, and just plain have fun. When choosing your event destination, choose Columbia. You’ll be glad you did!