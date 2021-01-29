Private video

This video is private.
City Manager’s Vlog 2020 December
Mr. Glascock turns the mic over to Sam Thomas who talks about Public Works Streets Division preparations for handling upcoming winter weather events.
City Manager’s Vlog 2020 November
Assistant Director of Community Relations Stephanie Brown describes measures taken to make visits to City Hall as safe as possible.
City Manager’s Vlog 2020 October
City Manager John Glascock highlights a few noteworthy details included in the recently passed Fiscal Year 2021 budget.
2020 MCPA Award Winner: MFA Inc.
MFA Incorporated was an ward winner in the category of Resource Conservation, which recognizes a business or organization that has improved the community by reducing, reusing, or recycling.