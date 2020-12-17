City Manager’s Vlog 2020 December

17th Dec, 2020

Mr. Glascock turns the mic over to Sam Thomas who talks about Public Works Streets Division preparations for handling upcoming winter weather events.

CPD Briefing re Incident 2020-213292

CPD Briefing re Incident 2020-213292

CPD response to questions raised regarding a September 2020 traffic stop.

September Traffic Stop ref 2020-213292

September Traffic Stop ref 2020-213292

Body-worn camera footage of a September 2020 traffic stop initiated by CPD after an officer observed three different hazardous moving violations: a speeding violation, a lane violation and a stop sign violation. This ...

CPD Tips: Secure Delivery of Holiday Packages

CPD Tips: Secure Delivery of Holiday Packages

With the help of Officer Adam, the Columbia Police Department offers some tips to prevent your holiday deliveries from ending up in the wrong hands.

City Manager’s Vlog 2020 November

City Manager's Vlog 2020 November

Assistant Director of Community Relations Stephanie Brown describes measures taken to make visits to City Hall as safe as possible.