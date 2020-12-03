September Traffic Stop ref 2020-213292

Body-worn camera footage of a September 2020 traffic stop initiated by CPD after an officer observed three different hazardous moving violations: a speeding violation, a lane violation and a stop sign violation. This footage of the traffic stop, captured by the primary officer’s body-worn camera, is presented here in the interest of full transparency. If you have questions or concerns, please email us at policepio@como.govcreate new email.

Public Safety

