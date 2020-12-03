CPD Briefing re Incident 2020-213292

CPD response to questions raised regarding a September 2020 traffic stop.
You may also like
September Traffic Stop ref 2020-213292
11 Views
11 0 0
Body-worn camera footage of a September 2020 traffic stop initiated by CPD after an officer observed three different hazardous moving violations: a speeding violation, a lane violation and a stop sign violation. This ...
CPD Tips: Secure Delivery of Holiday Packages
14 Views
14 0 0
With the help of Officer Adam, the Columbia Police Department offers some tips to prevent your holiday deliveries from ending up in the wrong hands.
City Manager’s Vlog 2020 October
36 Views
36 0 0
City Manager John Glascock highlights a few noteworthy details included in the recently passed Fiscal Year 2021 budget.
061520 CPD Briefing 2020 004849
128 Views
128 0 0