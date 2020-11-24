City Manager’s Vlog 2020 November

Assistant Director of Community Relations Stephanie Brown describes measures taken to make visits to City Hall as safe as possible.
City Manager’s Vlog 2020 October
City Manager John Glascock highlights a few noteworthy details included in the recently passed Fiscal Year 2021 budget.
101320 Halloween Guidance
It’s been a spooky year, and it’s about to get even spookier with Halloween just around the corner! Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services has put together some guidance to help make your Halloween pla...
City Manager’s Vlog 2020 September
In this month’s video from the City Manager’s Office, Finance Director Matthew Lue discusses the budget process and how the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has impacted the budget. Fiscal year 2021 begins on Oct. 1, 2...
Proper use of face masks during COVID-19
