Mayor’s 2020 Civic Appreciation Breakfast Remarks

Each year, the Columbia Chamber of Commerce takes time to recognize and thank Columbia’s elected officials and public servants for all of their hard work and dedication in serving the community. This year’s breakfast, which took place Tuesday, November 3, was a hybrid event, with some socially distanced in-person attendees and some virtual.
You may also like
Coping in the Time of Coronavirus: Co-existing in a Crowded House
104 Views
104 0 0
With schools and some workplaces closed, you may be if the rooms in your home are smaller than they used to be. How do we stay calm and respectful to those we love and live with when we share space with them a lot mor...
Give Help, Get Help via CoMoHelps.org
143 Views
143 0 1
CoMoHelps.org launched as a resource hub for giving and seeking aid during the coronavirus pandemic. The project is a joint effort by the City of Columbia, Boone County, the Heart of Missouri United Way, and the Commu...
Coping in the Time of Coronavirus: Looking for Normal
98 Views
98 0 0
In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, City Channel reached out to a local mental health professional to discuss the emotional impact of the coronavirus pandemic. As more of us begin to return to work and social r...
Coping in the Time of Coronavirus: You Can Do This
115 Views
115 0 0
Mental Health Awareness Month has been observed in May in the United States since 1949. City Channel reached out to a local mental health professional to discuss the coronavirus pandemic, its effects, and ways to temp...