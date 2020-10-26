City Manager’s Vlog 2020 October

City Manager John Glascock highlights a few noteworthy details included in the recently passed Fiscal Year 2021 budget.

101320 Halloween Guidance

It’s been a spooky year, and it’s about to get even spookier with Halloween just around the corner! Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services has put together some guidance to help make your Halloween pla...

2020 MCPA Award Winner: MFA Inc.

MFA Incorporated was an ward winner in the category of Resource Conservation, which recognizes a business or organization that has improved the community by reducing, reusing, or recycling.

City Manager’s Vlog 2020 September

In this month’s video from the City Manager’s Office, Finance Director Matthew Lue discusses the budget process and how the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has impacted the budget. Fiscal year 2021 begins on Oct. 1, 2...

2020 MCPA Award Winner: Wild Ones

Wild Ones was an ward winner in the category of Environmental Stewardship, which recognizes a business or organization that actively protects the land around them and advocates for sustainable land uses.