Private video

City Manager’s Vlog 2020 September
In this month’s video from the City Manager’s Office, Finance Director Matthew Lue discusses the budget process and how the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has impacted the budget. Fiscal year 2021 begins on Oct. 1, 2...
City Manager’s Vlog, March 2020 Edition: Boone County Counts
Deputy City Manager De'Carlon Seewood guest-hosts this month's vlog from the Blind Boone Home in downtown Columbia. He discusses the 2020 Census with co-Chairs Brianna Lennon and Tracy Greever-Rice.
2019 State of the City Address
Interim City Manager John Glascock presents the 2019 State of the City report. In it, he touches briefly on citizen satisfaction, employee compensation, public safety, infrastructure, finances, and looking forward to ...
Strategic Plan 2018 Update
Three years ago, in 2015, City Manager Mike Matthes announced a citywide strategic plan to reduce economic inequality in Columbia, Missouri. Each year, an annual report is presented to Council to recap the progress ma...