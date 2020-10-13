101320 Halloween Guidance

It’s been a spooky year, and it’s about to get even spookier with Halloween just around the corner! Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services has put together some guidance to help make your Halloween plans as safe as possible. This video highlights just a few of the guidelines. Complete guidelines are available at CoMo.gov — search “Halloween Guidance.” It’s important to note that all activities can be made as safe as possible by staying COVID-aware. Remember, if you’re feeling sick, have recently tested positive for COVID-19, or have been identified as a close contact, stay home and don’t open your door to trick-or-treaters!
