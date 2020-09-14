2020 MCPA Award Winner: MFA Inc.

14th Sep, 2020 87 0

MFA Incorporated was an ward winner in the category of Resource Conservation, which recognizes a business or organization that has improved the community by reducing, reusing, or recycling.

You may also like

City Manager’s Vlog 2020 October

56 0

City Manager’s Vlog 2020 October

56 Views

56 0

City Manager John Glascock highlights a few noteworthy details included in the recently passed Fiscal Year 2021 budget.

City Manager’s Vlog 2020 September

79 0

City Manager’s Vlog 2020 September

79 Views

79 0

In this month’s video from the City Manager’s Office, Finance Director Matthew Lue discusses the budget process and how the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has impacted the budget. Fiscal year 2021 begins on Oct. 1, 2...

2020 MCPA Award Winner: Windsor Street Montessori

263 0

2020 MCPA Award Winner: Windsor Street Montessori

263 Views

263 0

Windsor Street Montessori School won the Mayors Award this year, which is given to a past MCPA Award winner that has continued to demonstrate commitment to sustainability in Columbia. Award winners must show that they...

2020 MCPA Award Winner: Pednet Coalition

229 0

2020 MCPA Award Winner: Pednet Coalition

229 Views

229 0

Pednet Coalition won an award in the category of Pollution Prevention, which recognizes businesses or organizations that demonstrate awareness of their carbon footprint.