Mayor Brian Treece on 2020 MCPAA Winners

2020 MCPA Award Winner: MFA Inc.
MFA Incorporated was an ward winner in the category of Resource Conservation, which recognizes a business or organization that has improved the community by reducing, reusing, or recycling.
2020 MCPA Award Winner: Windsor Street Montessori
Windsor Street Montessori School won the Mayors Award this year, which is given to a past MCPA Award winner that has continued to demonstrate commitment to sustainability in Columbia. Award winners must show that they...
2020 MCPA Award Winner: Pednet Coalition
Pednet Coalition won an award in the category of Pollution Prevention, which recognizes businesses or organizations that demonstrate awareness of their carbon footprint.
2020 MCPA Award Winner: Wild Ones
Wild Ones was an ward winner in the category of Environmental Stewardship, which recognizes a business or organization that actively protects the land around them and advocates for sustainable land uses.