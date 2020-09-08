2020 MCPA Award Winner: Windsor Street Montessori

8th Sep, 2020 263 0

Windsor Street Montessori School won the Mayors Award this year, which is given to a past MCPA Award winner that has continued to demonstrate commitment to sustainability in Columbia. Award winners must show that they have gone beyond the efforts that won them the previous award. Education and outreach efforts are required for this award.

You may also like

City Manager’s Vlog 2020 December

44 0

City Manager’s Vlog 2020 December

44 Views

44 0

Mr. Glascock turns the mic over to Sam Thomas who talks about Public Works Streets Division preparations for handling upcoming winter weather events.

2020 MCPA Award Winner: MFA Inc.

86 0

2020 MCPA Award Winner: MFA Inc.

86 Views

86 0

MFA Incorporated was an ward winner in the category of Resource Conservation, which recognizes a business or organization that has improved the community by reducing, reusing, or recycling.

2020 MCPA Award Winner: Pednet Coalition

229 0

2020 MCPA Award Winner: Pednet Coalition

229 Views

229 0

Pednet Coalition won an award in the category of Pollution Prevention, which recognizes businesses or organizations that demonstrate awareness of their carbon footprint.

Mayor Brian Treece on 2020 MCPAA Winners

103 0

Mayor Brian Treece on 2020 MCPAA Winners

103 Views

103 0