2020 MCPA Award Winner: Windsor Street Montessori

Windsor Street Montessori School won the Mayors Award this year, which is given to a past MCPA Award winner that has continued to demonstrate commitment to sustainability in Columbia. Award winners must show that they have gone beyond the efforts that won them the previous award. Education and outreach efforts are required for this award.
