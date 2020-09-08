2020 MCPA Award Winner: Aarow Building

Aarow Building was an ward winner in the category of Innovative Best Practices, which recognizes a business or organization that is innovating ways to be more environmentally sustainable and helping the community be more sustainable.
City Manager’s Vlog 2020 October
City Manager John Glascock highlights a few noteworthy details included in the recently passed Fiscal Year 2021 budget.
2020 MCPA Award Winner: MFA Inc.
MFA Incorporated was an ward winner in the category of Resource Conservation, which recognizes a business or organization that has improved the community by reducing, reusing, or recycling.
City Manager’s Vlog 2020 September
In this month’s video from the City Manager’s Office, Finance Director Matthew Lue discusses the budget process and how the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has impacted the budget. Fiscal year 2021 begins on Oct. 1, 2...
2020 MCPA Award Winner: Windsor Street Montessori
Windsor Street Montessori School won the Mayors Award this year, which is given to a past MCPA Award winner that has continued to demonstrate commitment to sustainability in Columbia. Award winners must show that they...