061520 CPD Briefing 2020 004849

Proper use of face masks during COVID-19
CPD Community Briefing: Levee Build at Lamine River Location
In collaboration with local and state partners, the Columbia Police Department has determined that the next step in the search for Mengqi-Ji is to build a levee at the Lamine River.
Fire Station No. 3 Virtual Tour: Living Quarters
Tour Fire Station No. 3 with firefighter Wesley Mahoney.
COVID-19 Stay at Home Order
A brief summary of what the Columbia/Boone County Stay at Home Order.