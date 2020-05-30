Proper use of face masks during COVID-19

You may also like
COVID-19 Stay at Home Order
A brief summary of what the Columbia/Boone County Stay at Home Order.
COVID-19 CPD PPE
Officer Brandon Peters and Sergeant Clinton Sinclair demonstrate personal protective equipment that Columbia Police Department is using to protect officers and the public during the Coronavirus pandemic.
COVID-19 CFD PPE
Fire Department first responders are taking measures to improve safety and conserve precious resources during medical emergencies.
Live Well By Faith AED Training and Deployment
Six black churches in Columbia received new automated external defibrillators (AEDs) from the Live Well by Faith Public Health Commission this year. These expensive, potentially live-saving devices were acquired throu...