Give Help, Get Help via CoMoHelps.org

CoMoHelps.org launched as a resource hub for giving and seeking aid during the coronavirus pandemic. The project is a joint effort by the City of Columbia, Boone County, the Heart of Missouri United Way, and the Community Foundation of Central Missouri. Along the way additional funders have joined in. Watch this short video on how to request aid or donate to the relief fund.
You may also like
CARE Traditional Summer Program Testimonial: Gloria
80 Views
80 0 0
CARE’s Traditional Summer Program hires 14- to 20-year-old trainees to work up to 20 hours per week at a variety of local work sites for eight weeks over the summer. If you know someone interested in a summer job, sen...
Inclusive Excellence for Business
122 Views
122 0 0
Social Equity partner Inclusive Impact Institute and the University of Missouri's Division of Inclusion, Diversity and Equity work together to foster diversity, inclusion and equity in business culture in Columbia.
CARE Traditional Summer Program Testimonial: Alexis
95 Views
95 0 0
When temperatures dip down to freezing and snow is in the forecast, the last thing anyone is thinking is, "where am I going to work this summer?" However, if you or someone you know may need a summer job in 2020, now ...
CARE Traditional Summer Program Testimonial: Jorge
267 Views
267 0 0
CARE’s Summer Program offers an eight-week program in which approximately 14- to 20-year-old trainees are hired to work up to 20 hours per week at a variety of local work sites. If you know someone interested in a sum...