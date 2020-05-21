Coping in the Time of Coronavirus: Looking for Normal

In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, City Channel reached out to a local mental health professional to discuss the emotional impact of the coronavirus pandemic. As more of us begin to return to work and social restrictions become more relaxed, how do we deal with the tension between guardedness and openness? How do we remain patient as we look forward to getting back to normal?
