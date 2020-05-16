Coping in the Time of Coronavirus: You Can Do This

Mental Health Awareness Month has been observed in May in the United States since 1949. City Channel reached out to a local mental health professional to discuss the coronavirus pandemic, its effects, and ways to temper them.
You may also like
Coping in the Time of Coronavirus: This is Real
17 Views
17 0 0
Mental Health Awareness Month has been observed in May in the United States since 1949. City Channel reached out to a local mental health professional to discuss the coronavirus pandemic, its effects, and ways to temp...
Live Well By Faith AED Training and Deployment
292 Views
292 0 2
Six black churches in Columbia received new automated external defibrillators (AEDs) from the Live Well by Faith Public Health Commission this year. These expensive, potentially live-saving devices were acquired throu...
Live Well By Faith Wins National Award
213 Views
213 0 6
The Live Well By Faith (LWBF) program was honored by the Boone County Commission after receiving the 2019 National Association of Counties (NaCo) Achievement Award. LWBF also won the Missouri Association of Counties' ...
Fresh Start
642 Views
642 0 1
James Bayless and his wife Kathryn “Kathy” Hutson-Bayless created Fresh Start Property Management to provide safe, stable and affordable housing for people recovering from addiction. Their individual battles with addi...