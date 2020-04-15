Private video

15th Apr, 2020 6 0

This video is private.

You may also like

COVID-19 Stay at Home Order

2 0

COVID-19 Stay at Home Order

2 Views

2 0

A brief summary of what the Columbia/Boone County Stay at Home Order.

COVID-19 CPD PPE

33 0

COVID-19 CPD PPE

33 Views

33 0

Officer Brandon Peters and Sergeant Clinton Sinclair demonstrate personal protective equipment that Columbia Police Department is using to protect officers and the public during the Coronavirus pandemic.

COVID-19 CFD PPE

35 0

COVID-19 CFD PPE

35 Views

35 0

Fire Department first responders are taking measures to improve safety and conserve precious resources during medical emergencies.

Live Well By Faith AED Training and Deployment

270 0

Live Well By Faith AED Training and Deployment

270 Views

270 0

Six black churches in Columbia received new automated external defibrillators (AEDs) from the Live Well by Faith Public Health Commission this year. These expensive, potentially live-saving devices were acquired throu...