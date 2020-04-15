Fire Station No. 3 Virtual Tour: Living Quarters

Tour Fire Station No. 3 with firefighter Wesley Mahoney.
COVID-19 Stay at Home Order
A brief summary of what the Columbia/Boone County Stay at Home Order.
COVID-19 CPD PPE
Officer Brandon Peters and Sergeant Clinton Sinclair demonstrate personal protective equipment that Columbia Police Department is using to protect officers and the public during the Coronavirus pandemic.
COVID-19 CFD PPE
Fire Department first responders are taking measures to improve safety and conserve precious resources during medical emergencies.