COVID-19 Stay at Home Order

A brief summary of what the Columbia/Boone County Stay at Home Order.

Fire Station No. 3 Virtual Tour: Living Quarters

Tour Fire Station No. 3 with firefighter Wesley Mahoney.

COVID-19 CPD PPE

Officer Brandon Peters and Sergeant Clinton Sinclair demonstrate personal protective equipment that Columbia Police Department is using to protect officers and the public during the Coronavirus pandemic.

COVID-19 CFD PPE

Fire Department first responders are taking measures to improve safety and conserve precious resources during medical emergencies.