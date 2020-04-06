COVID-19 CPD PPE

Officer Brandon Peters and Sergeant Clinton Sinclair demonstrate personal protective equipment that Columbia Police Department is using to protect officers and the public during the Coronavirus pandemic.
You may also like
COVID-19 CFD PPE
21 Views
21 0 0
Fire Department first responders are taking measures to improve safety and conserve precious resources during medical emergencies.
Live Well By Faith AED Training and Deployment
265 Views
265 0 2
Six black churches in Columbia received new automated external defibrillators (AEDs) from the Live Well by Faith Public Health Commission this year. These expensive, potentially live-saving devices were acquired throu...
Strategic Plan 2018 Update
618 Views
618 0 3
Three years ago, in 2015, City Manager Mike Matthes announced a citywide strategic plan to reduce economic inequality in Columbia, Missouri. Each year, an annual report is presented to Council to recap the progress ma...
City of Columbia Missouri Year in Review 2017
910 Views
910 0 0
Another award-winning year of compassionate public service in Columbia, Missouri. Hosted by First Ward Councilman Clyde Ruffin.