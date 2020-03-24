City Manager’s Vlog, March 2020 Edition: Boone County Counts

Deputy City Manager De’Carlon Seewood guest-hosts this month’s vlog from the Blind Boone Home in downtown Columbia. He discusses the 2020 Census with co-Chairs Brianna Lennon and Tracy Greever-Rice.
You may also like
2019 State of the City Address
316 Views
316 0 0
Interim City Manager John Glascock presents the 2019 State of the City report. In it, he touches briefly on citizen satisfaction, employee compensation, public safety, infrastructure, finances, and looking forward to ...
Strategic Plan 2018 Update
608 Views
608 0 3
Three years ago, in 2015, City Manager Mike Matthes announced a citywide strategic plan to reduce economic inequality in Columbia, Missouri. Each year, an annual report is presented to Council to recap the progress ma...
FY 2019 City Manager’s Proposed Budget Press Conference
791 Views
791 0 0
Columbia, Missouri City Manager Mike Matthes presents an overview of his proposed budget and initiatives for fiscal year 2019. Recorded on July 20, 2018. View the proposed FY 2019 Budget PDF document
City Manager’s 2018 State of the City Address
1.10K Views
1.10K 0 0
Columbia, Missouri City Manager Mike Matthes presents his State of the City report, describing municipal priorities and detailing progress made.