COVID-19 Q and A with Ashton Day and Dr. Ashley Millham, MD

21st Mar, 2020 18 0

First installment of the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Facebook Live series, which took place Friday, March 20, 2020. The series will stream Monday through Friday starting at 12:15 p.m. Ask your coronavirus-related questions live by visiting their Facebook page. Residents who have questions over the weekend are encouraged to call the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services statewide public hotline for residents or healthcare providers needing guidance regarding COVID-19 at 877.435.8411 or email Coronavirus@CoMo.gov.

