Percent For Art Artist David Spear

12th Mar, 2020 16 0

Artist David Spear was recently commissioned through the City of Columbia’s Percent for Art program to create site-specific art for the new Columbia Sports Fieldhouse at A. Perry Philips Park. Columbia’s Office of Cultural Affairs manages the Percent for Art program. A Standing Committee on Public Art is appointed by the city council to assist with the program.

Social Equity partner Inclusive Impact Institute and the University of Missouri's Division of Inclusion, Diversity and Equity work together to foster diversity, inclusion and equity in business culture in Columbia.

Highlights from the award-winning Community Scholars Program. In 2018 the Community Scholars Program received the Missouri Municipal League's Innovation Award for demonstrating new approaches to solving municipal chal...

ART. IN A PARK. THE FIRST WEEKEND IN JUNE. AWESOME! More detailed festival information.

