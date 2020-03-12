Percent For Art Artist David Spear

Artist David Spear was recently commissioned through the City of Columbia’s Percent for Art program to create site-specific art for the new Columbia Sports Fieldhouse at A. Perry Philips Park. Columbia’s Office of Cultural Affairs manages the Percent for Art program. A Standing Committee on Public Art is appointed by the city council to assist with the program.
