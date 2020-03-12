2019 Columbia Values Diversity Award Winner Nikki McGruder

Each year, the Columbia Values Diversity Celebration Planning Committee recognizes citizens who make significant contributions to our community through the Columbia Values Diversity Award program. This year’s recipient of the individual award for her exemplary work fostering equity, diversity, and inclusion in our community is Nikki McGruder. She is the director of the Inclusive Impact Institute, an organization committed to providing events, training, and experiences to our community year round that embody the teachings of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.