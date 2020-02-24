Sports Tourism on the Rise:Welcome to Columbia Sports Fieldhouse

For more than 20 years, the City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department has been working to bring a multi-sport complex to Columbia for amateur and professional sporting events. Now, that dream is a reality. Columbia Sports Fieldhouse is located at 4251 Philips Farm Road. Gymnasium and conference room reservations are available year-round for individuals, teams, organizations, and tournaments. Reservation information can be found by searching “facility rentals” at the Parks and Recreation website at CoMo.gov.
Taste: (Cuisine)
This episode of Taste looks at local chefs who are working to change your perception of the Midwest. From the Tex-Mex-Korean fusion of Mark Sulltrop's 44 Canteen to the whole animal and seasonal philosophy of Barred O...
CARE Traditional Summer Program Testimonial: Gloria
CARE's Traditional Summer Program hires 14- to 20-year-old trainees to work up to 20 hours per week at a variety of local work sites for eight weeks over the summer. If you know someone interested in a summer job, sen...
City Manager's Vlog: February Edition, Part 2
Columbia City Manager John Glascock talks with James Whitt about the African American Heritage Trail.
Traffic Box Artist Christine Doerr
After graduating high school, local artist Christine Doerr was planning on a career in mechanical engineering. As an engineer in the Navy, Doerr traveled throughout Europe and it rekindled her love of art.The artwork ...