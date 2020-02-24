Sports Tourism on the Rise:Welcome to Columbia Sports Fieldhouse

For more than 20 years, the City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department has been working to bring a multi-sport complex to Columbia for amateur and professional sporting events. Now, that dream is a reality. Columbia Sports Fieldhouse is located at 4251 Philips Farm Road. Gymnasium and conference room reservations are available year-round for individuals, teams, organizations, and tournaments. Reservation information can be found by searching “facility rentals” at the Parks and Recreation website at CoMo.gov.