Taste: (Cuisine)

This episode of Taste looks at local chefs who are working to change your perception of the Midwest. From the Tex-Mex-Korean fusion of Mark Sulltrop’s 44 Canteen to the whole animal and seasonal philosophy of Barred Owl Butcher and Table, local chefs are breaking stereotypes with their unique take on Midwestern cuisine.
