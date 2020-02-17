CPD Preliminary Community Briefing re Case No. 2020-001040

You may also like
City Manager’s Vlog: February Edition, Part 1
Columbia City Manager John Glascock introduces new Fire Chief Andy Woody.
Live Well By Faith AED Training and Deployment
Six black churches in Columbia received new automated external defibrillators (AEDs) from the Live Well by Faith Public Health Commission this year. These expensive, potentially live-saving devices were acquired throu...
Citizens Police Review Board: Commemorating Ten Years of Oversight
As a result of public demand, the Citizens Police Review Board was established in 2009 and heard its first case in 2010. Some of the people who were instrumental in its creation and some currently involved with its op...
Halloween Fire Station 9 Open House
OPEN HOUSE October 31, 2019 Fire Station 9 201 Blue Ridge Road 6 p.m.–9 p.m. Stop by for fun and games, candy and hot chocolate!