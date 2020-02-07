City Manager’s Vlog: February Edition, Part 2

7th Feb, 2020 2 0

Columbia City Manager John Glascock talks with James Whitt about the African American Heritage Trail.

You may also like

City Manager’s Vlog: February Edition, Part 1

2 0

City Manager’s Vlog: February Edition, Part 1

2 Views

2 0

Columbia City Manager John Glascock introduces new Fire Chief Andy Woody.

Traffic Box Artist Christine Doerr

66 0

Traffic Box Artist Christine Doerr

66 Views

66 0

After graduating high school, local artist Christine Doerr was planning on a career in mechanical engineering. As an engineer in the Navy, Doerr traveled throughout Europe and it rekindled her love of art.The artwork ...

2020 Columbia Values Diversity Celebration

57 0

2020 Columbia Values Diversity Celebration

57 Views

57 0

The 2020 Columbia Values Diversity Celebration took place Thursday, January 16, 2020. 2020 Columbia Values Diversity Award Nominees Individual Award Nominees Melissa Carr Dr. Debra Howenstine Nikki McGruder (winner) C...

Colubmbia Values Diversity: Student Writings 2020

20 0

Colubmbia Values Diversity: Student Writings 2020

20 Views

20 0

This video was included as part of the 27th Annual Columbia Values Diversity Celebration. Students in grades 4–12 were invited to submit original essays or poetry for possible publication in the 2020 Columbia Values D...