City Manager’s Vlog: February Edition, Part 2

Columbia City Manager John Glascock talks with James Whitt about the African American Heritage Trail.
City Manager’s Vlog: February Edition, Part 1
Columbia City Manager John Glascock introduces new Fire Chief Andy Woody.
Traffic Box Artist Christine Doerr
After graduating high school, local artist Christine Doerr was planning on a career in mechanical engineering. As an engineer in the Navy, Doerr traveled throughout Europe and it rekindled her love of art.The artwork ...
2020 Columbia Values Diversity Celebration
The 2020 Columbia Values Diversity Celebration took place Thursday, January 16, 2020. 2020 Columbia Values Diversity Award Nominees Individual Award Nominees Melissa Carr Dr. Debra Howenstine Nikki McGruder (winner) C...
Colubmbia Values Diversity: Student Writings 2020
This video was included as part of the 27th Annual Columbia Values Diversity Celebration. Students in grades 4–12 were invited to submit original essays or poetry for possible publication in the 2020 Columbia Values D...