City Manager’s Vlog: February Edition, Part 1

Columbia City Manager John Glascock introduces new Fire Chief Andy Woody.

2019 State of the City Address

Interim City Manager John Glascock presents the 2019 State of the City report. In it, he touches briefly on citizen satisfaction, employee compensation, public safety, infrastructure, finances, and looking forward to ...

Interim City Manager John Glascock announces Geoff Jones as New Interim Police Chief

A brief press conference was held at noon, Tuesday, January 29, 2019 to announce the appointment of Lieutenant Geoff Jones as the interim Police Chief in Columbia, Missouri.

Strategic Plan 2018 Update

Three years ago, in 2015, City Manager Mike Matthes announced a citywide strategic plan to reduce economic inequality in Columbia, Missouri. Each year, an annual report is presented to Council to recap the progress ma...

City of Columbia Missouri Year in Review 2017

Another award-winning year of compassionate public service in Columbia, Missouri. Hosted by First Ward Councilman Clyde Ruffin.