Traffic Box Artist Christine Doerr

After graduating high school, local artist Christine Doerr was planning on a career in mechanical engineering. As an engineer in the Navy, Doerr traveled throughout Europe and it rekindled her love of art.The artwork on the Sixth and Broadway traffic box was inspired by her view from Flat Branch park. “It was so beautiful. It came organically as I walked along Flat Branch trying to decide what image I might do.” Local flora and fauna are also featured in the piece, reflecting Doerr’s concern for the environment and climate change. “It reminds people of the spirit of humanity and that’s what we’re fighting for after all. We’re trying to save this planet because of humanity.” said Doerr. “If we can remember how beautiful humanity is and start respecting humanity and each other in humanity. I think the world then has hope.”
