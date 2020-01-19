Colubmbia Values Diversity: Student Writings 2020

This video was included as part of the 27th Annual Columbia Values Diversity Celebration. Students in grades 4–12 were invited to submit original essays or poetry for possible publication in the 2020 Columbia Values Diversity Celebration Student Writings Booklet. The booklet was distributed to over 1,000 people at the annual community celebration held Thursday, January 16, 2020. The theme for the 27th annual Columbia Values Diversity Celebration is: “Our Dream: The Journey Continues.” Because Columbia is a city of many ethnic groups, religions, cultures, and opinions, it is important that all community members know that their story and their voice are important and valued.
