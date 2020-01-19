The 2020 Columbia Values Diversity Celebration took place Thursday, January 16, 2020. 2020 Columbia Values Diversity Award Nominees Individual Award Nominees Melissa Carr Dr. Debra Howenstine Nikki McGruder (winner) Candace Robison Li Yang Hsiao-Mei Wiedmeyer Group Award Nominees City of Refuge (winner) Columbia Public Schools Board of Education Omega Psi Phi – Eta Alpha Chapter Progressive Missionary Baptist Church University of Missouri College of Engineering Nominations are accepted beginning in November each year. If you know of a person, family, group, or organization in our community which exemplifies the teachings of Dr. King, please consider completing a nomination for 2021.
