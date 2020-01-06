Private video

This video is private.
You may also like
CARE Traditional Summer Program Testimonial: Alexis
9 Views
9 0 0
When temperatures dip down to freezing and snow is in the forecast, the last thing anyone is thinking is, "where am I going to work this summer?" However, if you or someone you know may need a summer job in 2020, now ...
CARE Traditional Summer Program Testimonial: Jorge
31 Views
31 0 0
CARE’s Summer Program offers an eight-week program in which approximately 14- to 20-year-old trainees are hired to work up to 20 hours per week at a variety of local work sites. If you know someone interested in a sum...
CARE Program Employment Education Workshops
75 Views
75 0 0
Columbia Parks and Recreation's CARE Program offers free drop-in job-readiness workshops at the Armory for 6th through 12th grade students looking to hone their job hunting skills. Workshops are available from 3 p.m. ...
2019 Community Scholars
223 Views
223 0 0
Highlights from the award-winning Community Scholars Program. In 2018 the Community Scholars Program received the Missouri Municipal League's Innovation Award for demonstrating new approaches to solving municipal chal...