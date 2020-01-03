CARE Traditional Summer Program Testimonial: Alexis

When temperatures dip down to freezing and snow is in the forecast, the last thing anyone is thinking is, “where am I going to work this summer?” However, if you or someone you know may need a summer job in 2020, now is the time to consider Columbia’s CARE Program. CARE’s Traditional Summer Program hires 14- to 20-year-old trainees to work up to 20 hours per week at a variety of local work sites for eight weeks over the summer. If you know someone interested in a summer job, send them to CARE. www.gocomojobs.com … search “CARE” Deadline to apply: February 28.