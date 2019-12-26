Live Well By Faith AED Training and Deployment

Six black churches in Columbia received new automated external defibrillators (AEDs) from the Live Well by Faith Public Health Commission this year. These expensive, potentially live-saving devices were acquired through grant funding.
