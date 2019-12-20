CARE Traditional Summer Program Testimonial: Jorge

CARE’s Summer Program offers an eight-week program in which approximately 14- to 20-year-old trainees are hired to work up to 20 hours per week at a variety of local work sites. If you know someone interested in a summer job, send them to CARE. www.gocomojobs.com … search “CARE”
You may also like
CARE Program Employment Education Workshops
68 Views
68 0 0
Columbia Parks and Recreation's CARE Program offers free drop-in job-readiness workshops at the Armory for 6th through 12th grade students looking to hone their job hunting skills. Workshops are available from 3 p.m. ...
2019 Community Scholars
212 Views
212 0 0
Highlights from the award-winning Community Scholars Program. In 2018 the Community Scholars Program received the Missouri Municipal League's Innovation Award for demonstrating new approaches to solving municipal chal...
C.A.R.E. Traditional Summer Program
411 Views
411 0 1
The C.A.R.E. (Career Awareness Related Experience) Traditional Summer Program provides summer jobs to 14 -to 20-year-olds who live in the City of Columbia and/or attend a Columbia school. The C.A.R.E. trainees are pla...
Fostering Equitable and Inclusive Neighborhoods
525 Views
525 0 0
On November 29, 2018, the City of Columbia hosted a Fair Housing event: Fostering Equitable and Inclusive Neighborhoods, which featured a keynote address by Dr. Tiffany Manuel. Dr. Manuel is an experienced social scie...