2019 MWBE/Expo Recap

In August 2019 the MWBE Expo teamed up with Contractors Expo: Building Inclusive Partnerships. Here’s a little bit of what happened …
CARE Traditional Summer Program Testimonial: Jorge
5 Views
5 0 0
CARE’s Summer Program offers an eight-week program in which approximately 14- to 20-year-old trainees are hired to work up to 20 hours per week at a variety of local work sites. If you know someone interested in a sum...
Census 2020: Boone County Counts Kickoff Event
54 Views
54 0 0
Missouri's City of Columbia and County of Boone held a joint press event to kick off the "Boone County Counts" campaign to raise awareness and stress the importance of public participation in the 2020 census.
Live Well By Faith Wins National Award
118 Views
118 0 6
The Live Well By Faith (LWBF) program was honored by the Boone County Commission after receiving the 2019 National Association of Counties (NaCo) Achievement Award. LWBF also won the Missouri Association of Counties' ...
Advancing Renewables in the Midwest Conference
71 Views
71 0 0
The "Advancing Renewables in the Midwest" conference is heading into its fifteenth year of identifying and promoting programs, policies, and projects to enhance the use of renewable energy resources throughout the Mid...