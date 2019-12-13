City Manager’s Vlog 2019 December

City Manager John Glascock introduces Deputy City Manager De’Carlon Seewood.
City Manager’s Vlog 2019 November
City Manager John Glascock introduces Columbia's new finance director, Matthew Lue.
City Manager’s Video Blog Entry 01
City Manager John Glascock talks customer service.
2019 State of the City Address
Interim City Manager John Glascock presents the 2019 State of the City report. In it, he touches briefly on citizen satisfaction, employee compensation, public safety, infrastructure, finances, and looking forward to ...
Interim City Manager John Glascock announces Geoff Jones as New Interim Police Chief
A brief press conference was held at noon, Tuesday, January 29, 2019 to announce the appointment of Lieutenant Geoff Jones as the interim Police Chief in Columbia, Missouri.