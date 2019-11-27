Columbia’s One Word Project: What’s Your Word?

It’s not too late to be part of Columbia’s history. Submit your favorite “one word” (or one phrase) description. You might submit historic names and events (at least 50 years in the past), important dates, adjectives, Columbia-isms, neighborhoods, inspirational messages, famous citizens (no living persons please), thoughts or hopes for the future. www.CoMo200.com
