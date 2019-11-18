Live Well By Faith Wins National Award

The Live Well By Faith (LWBF) program was honored by the Boone County Commission after receiving the 2019 National Association of Counties (NaCo) Achievement Award. LWBF also won the Missouri Association of Counties’ County Achievement Award in 2018.
