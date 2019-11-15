Reflections Poetry Society

Have something to say and want it heard? Join us to write, critique and hold discussion groups. No experience required except a desire to explore the written word as expression. Adults as well as teens are welcome on the first and third Wednesdays of every month from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Location: Main Floor Classroom, Armory Sports Center
Tai Chi at the Armory
Through the City of Columbia's Parks and Recreational department , Tai Chi circle meets every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning at the Armory Sports Center. Join the circle. It's free and open to the public.
ROC 7k Trail Run 2019
Start off the New Year with a challenge at the 6th Annual ROC 7K Trail Run! Join us at Cosmo Park’s Rhett’s Run for this 7K (4.3 mile) trail run where runners will take in the scenic twists and turns along a well-main...
A Look Back at the 2018 Fire in the Sky Celebration
Volunteers and City staff pitched in to bring off one of our city's largest annual events ...
2018 Fire in the Sky 4th of July Celebration (Promotion)
Columbia’s 66th Annual Fourth of July celebration begins at 6:30 p.m. with activities and entertainment on two stages. Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m. The event is free for all. Things are going to be a little bit differ...