Columbia’s One Word Project: What’s Your Word?

7th Nov, 2019 11 0

Be part of Columbia’s history. Submit your favorite “one word” (or one phrase) description. You might submit historic names and events (at least 50 years in the past), important dates, adjectives, Columbia-isms, neighborhoods, inspirational messages, famous citizens (no living persons please), thoughts or hopes for the future. www.CoMo200.com

You may also like

Columbia Experimental Music Festival

70 0

Columbia Experimental Music Festival

70 Views

70 0

The Columbia Experimental Music Festival, presented by Dismal Niche Arts, returns to Columbia this week. The event kicks off at Cafe Berlin Thursday, October 3, with new jazz percussionist Makaya McCraven. The festiva...

42nd Annual Heritage Festival Promo

93 0

42nd Annual Heritage Festival Promo

93 Views

93 0

The 42nd Annual Heritage Festival and Craft Show will be held September 21 and 22 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Nifong Park, 3700 Ponderosa Street. Shuttle parking for the Heritage Festival will be available at nearby Dis...

2019 Fire in the Sky Celebration

243 0

2019 Fire in the Sky Celebration

243 Views

243 0

The City of Columbia’s 67th annual Fourth of July Fire in the Sky celebration is back again for another year of family-friendly fun! Fire in the Sky is made possible by generous sponsor donations from Columbia Insuran...

Art in the Park 2019

284 0

Art in the Park 2019

284 Views

284 0

ART. IN A PARK. THE FIRST WEEKEND IN JUNE. AWESOME! More detailed festival information.