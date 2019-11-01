Paxton-Keeley Field Trip to Columbia Electric Utility Training Demonstration

Third graders from Paxton-Keeley Elementary School were invited by Columbia Utilities to attend a demonstration of electric distribution components, the equipment and tools used for repair of the system, and the safety devices and equipment lineworkers use to do their work safely. Students saw pole climbing, overhead work, a bucket truck, personal protective equipment, and tools and equipment used for pole installation and undergrounding power lines.

