Third graders from Paxton-Keeley Elementary School were invited by Columbia Utilities to attend a demonstration of electric distribution components, the equipment and tools used for repair of the system, and the safety devices and equipment lineworkers use to do their work safely. Students saw pole climbing, overhead work, a bucket truck, personal protective equipment, and tools and equipment used for pole installation and undergrounding power lines.
Paxton-Keeley Field Trip to Columbia Electric Utility Training Demonstration
You may also like
Advancing Renewables in the Midwest Conference
20 Views
20 0 0
The "Advancing Renewables in the Midwest" conference is heading into its fifteenth year of identifying and promoting programs, policies, and projects to enhance the use of renewable energy resources throughout the Mid...
2019 Community Scholars
177 Views
177 0 0
Highlights from the award-winning Community Scholars Program. In 2018 the Community Scholars Program received the Missouri Municipal League's Innovation Award for demonstrating new approaches to solving municipal chal...
2019 MCPA Award Winner: Roots ‘N’Blues ‘N’ BBQ
295 Views
295 0 0
In the category of Environmental Stewardship, Roots ‘N’ Blues ‘N’ BBQ implements a variety of sustainable initiatives to protect the 49-acre parkland that houses its annual festival. Roots ‘N’ Blues ‘N’ BBQ continues ...
2019 MCPA Award Winner: Wilson’s Fitness
271 Views
271 0 0
In the category of Innovative Best Practices, Wilson’s Fitness has been dedicated to improving the health of Columbia residents for over three decades and has recently helped pave the way for a new era of thermal and ...