CIP Complete: Carter Lane Sidewalk Project

The Carter Lane sidewalk project was completed in 2019 as part of the City of Columbia’s Capital Improvement Program. This project included construction of a sidewalk and curb along the east side of Carter Lane between Huntridge Drive and Foxfire Drive. The new sidewalk connects to existing sidewalk, and will safely accommodate pedestrians who wish to frequent local businesses and restaurants in the area, and thus also provides access to the Hinkson Creek Trail, the City’s transit system and other areas in the City. A new bus shelter has been constructed on Carter Lane, and two bus stops removed from Providence Road, to create a safer stopping location for commuters using the City’s Go COMO bus service. For more information about the City’s Capital Improvement Program, visit CoMo.gov/PublicWorks.
