Forum Boulevard-Green Meadows Roundabout Complete

The Forum and Green Meadows Roundabout project was completed 30 days ahead of schedule in October 2019 as part of the City of Columbia’s Capital Improvement Program. The intersection improvement project included utilities, sidewalks, crosswalks, pedestrian safety islands, street lighting and stormwater improvements. Most importantly, the Forum and Green Meadows Roundabout provides a safer intersection for pedestrians, non-motorized transportation users and motorists. More information about the City’s Capital Improvement Program is available at CoMo.gov/PublicWorks.
