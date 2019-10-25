Forum Boulevard-Green Meadows Roundabout Complete

25th Oct, 2019 69 0

The Forum and Green Meadows Roundabout project was completed 30 days ahead of schedule in October 2019 as part of the City of Columbia’s Capital Improvement Program. The intersection improvement project included utilities, sidewalks, crosswalks, pedestrian safety islands, street lighting and stormwater improvements. Most importantly, the Forum and Green Meadows Roundabout provides a safer intersection for pedestrians, non-motorized transportation users and motorists. More information about the City’s Capital Improvement Program is available at CoMo.gov/PublicWorks.

Category:

Infrastructure

You may also like

Advancing Renewables in the Midwest Conference

19 0

Advancing Renewables in the Midwest Conference

19 Views

19 0

The "Advancing Renewables in the Midwest" conference is heading into its fifteenth year of identifying and promoting programs, policies, and projects to enhance the use of renewable energy resources throughout the Mid...

Vandiver Parker Roundabout

183 0

Vandiver Parker Roundabout

183 Views

183 0

The Vandiver-Parker Roundabout project was completed in January 2019 as part of the City of Columbia’s Capital Improvement Program. Roundabouts have been identified by Vision Zero as one of the proven ways of reducing...

Ballenger Lane Widening Project Complete

115 0

Ballenger Lane Widening Project Complete

115 Views

115 0

The Ballenger Lane improvement project was completed in the summer of 2019 as part of the City of Columbia’s Capital Improvement Program. This Public Works project, which passed through the City’s public involvement p...

2019 Public Works Construction Projects Focus on Safety

249 0

2019 Public Works Construction Projects Focus on Safety

249 Views

249 0

The City of Columbia Public Works Department's Capital Improvement Program (CIP) seeks to improve street safety through a Vision Zero approach to project design and construction. All projects pass through a public inv...